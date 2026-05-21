Mancini open to Italy return on reduced salary

Roberto Mancini is reportedly keen to return as head coach of the Italy national football team and is prepared to accept a significantly reduced salary in order to secure the role, İdman.Biz reports.

According to insider Nicolo Schira, the 61-year-old Italian would be willing to work for an annual salary of €2 million if he is offered the opportunity to lead the national side again. The final decision is expected to be made by the new president of the Italian Football Federation.

Several other high-profile candidates are also believed to be under consideration, including Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri.

Mancini previously managed Italy between 2018 and 2023, overseeing one of the most successful periods in the national team’s recent history. Under his leadership, the Azzurri won UEFA Euro 2020 after defeating England at Wembley Stadium.

The Italian coach left the role in 2023 before taking charge of the Saudi Arabia national football team. However, his spell in the Middle East ended in October last year following a disappointing run of results.

Italy are now reportedly considering a new direction ahead of future international tournaments, with Mancini once again emerging as one of the leading names linked to the job.