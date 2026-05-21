21 May 2026
EN

Mancini open to Italy return on reduced salary

World football
News
21 May 2026 15:14
38
Mancini open to Italy return on reduced salary

Roberto Mancini is reportedly keen to return as head coach of the Italy national football team and is prepared to accept a significantly reduced salary in order to secure the role, İdman.Biz reports.

According to insider Nicolo Schira, the 61-year-old Italian would be willing to work for an annual salary of €2 million if he is offered the opportunity to lead the national side again. The final decision is expected to be made by the new president of the Italian Football Federation.

Several other high-profile candidates are also believed to be under consideration, including Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri.

Mancini previously managed Italy between 2018 and 2023, overseeing one of the most successful periods in the national team’s recent history. Under his leadership, the Azzurri won UEFA Euro 2020 after defeating England at Wembley Stadium.

The Italian coach left the role in 2023 before taking charge of the Saudi Arabia national football team. However, his spell in the Middle East ended in October last year following a disappointing run of results.

Italy are now reportedly considering a new direction ahead of future international tournaments, with Mancini once again emerging as one of the leading names linked to the job.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Xabi Alonso says Chelsea move happened “very quickly” after taking charge at Stamford Bridge
11:12
World football

Xabi Alonso says Chelsea move happened “very quickly” after taking charge at Stamford Bridge

Former Real Madrid coach calls Chelsea “a fantastic project” as he begins planning for next season
Maresca begins planning for Manchester City era as Guardiola exit nears
10:31
World football

Maresca begins planning for Manchester City era as Guardiola exit nears

Former Chelsea boss already working with Hugo Viana on transfers and pre-season preparations
Nariman Akhundzade inspires Columbus Crew to US Open Cup semi-finals
09:59
Football

Nariman Akhundzade inspires Columbus Crew to US Open Cup semi-finals - VIDEO

Azerbaijan international provides crucial assist as Columbus edge New York City FC in quarter-final clash
Emery hails Aston Villa’s Europa League triumph after fifth final victory
09:17
World football

Emery hails Aston Villa’s Europa League triumph after fifth final victory

Spanish manager says European success is the reward for three years of steady progress at Villa Park
Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final
20 May 17:44
World football

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final

Everything will depend on where Unai Emery’s side finish the Premier League season

Flamengo admit mistake over former Qarabag striker Juninho
20 May 15:45
World football

Flamengo admit mistake over former Qarabag striker Juninho

Juninho made 32 appearances for Flamengo but started only seven matches

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup
19 May 16:33
World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup - PHOTO

Veteran forward could become one of the few players in history to appear at six World Cups
Neymar told he will not captain Brazil at the 2026 World Cup
20 May 12:26
World football

Neymar told he will not captain Brazil at the 2026 World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly laid out strict new conditions for the Santos star ahead of his expected return to the national team setup

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final
20 May 17:44
World football

Why Aston Villa could “give away” a Champions League spot after winning the Europa League final

Everything will depend on where Unai Emery’s side finish the Premier League season

Aston Villa vs Freiburg: Europa League final where experience meets the dream – İDMAN.BİZ review
20 May 15:06
World football

Aston Villa vs Freiburg: Europa League final where experience meets the dream – İDMAN.BİZ review

Unai Emery could win Europe’s second-biggest club competition for the fifth time, while former Qarabag opponents Freiburg are chasing the greatest achievement in the club’s history