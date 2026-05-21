Emery hails Aston Villa’s Europa League triumph after fifth final victory

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery described his side’s Europa League final victory over SC Freiburg as proof of the club’s rapid development after lifting the trophy with a convincing 3-0 win in Istanbul, İdman.Biz reports.

The triumph marked the fifth Europa League title of Emery’s managerial career, further strengthening his reputation as one of the competition’s most successful coaches. Speaking after the final, the Spaniard praised both his players and the travelling Villa supporters who followed the team throughout the campaign.

“Fantastic. European competitions have given us so much,” Emery said via UEFA. “The same goes for me personally. I’m always grateful for the opportunity to compete in Europe. Every competition matters — the Conference League, the Champions League and the Europa League. But of course the Europa League is especially close to me.”

Emery also reflected on his journey through clubs such as Valencia CF, Sevilla FC and Villarreal CF before guiding Aston Villa to continental silverware.

“We improved step by step, and this trophy is our reward,” he added. “When I arrived at this club, I dreamed of Europe and dreamed of finals. Our experience over the last three years led us to this victory. But we are not going to stop here.”

Villa’s success also caps a remarkable rise under Emery, with the Midlands club transforming from Premier League strugglers into European trophy winners in a relatively short period. The victory secures another major milestone in the club’s modern revival and could further boost their ambitions ahead of next season’s European campaign.