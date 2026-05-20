20 May 2026
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Arsenal players erupt in celebration after sealing Premier League title - VIDEO

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20 May 2026 14:22
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Arsenal players erupt in celebration after sealing Premier League title - VIDEO

Arsenal players celebrated passionately after officially securing the Premier League title following Manchester City’s 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth, İdman.Biz reports.

With one round of the season still remaining, the result mathematically confirmed Arsenal as champions of England for the first time in 22 years. Social media footage quickly emerged showing the Arsenal squad anxiously watching the match together as they waited for the final whistle.

Once the game ended, the players erupted into celebrations, embracing each other and chanting as they marked the club’s long-awaited return to the top of English football. The scenes reflected the emotional significance of the achievement after years of rebuilding under manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have spent recent seasons pushing Manchester City in the title race but repeatedly fell short. This campaign, however, the north London side finally managed to end City’s dominance through a combination of consistency, defensive stability and attacking quality.

The title triumph also represents a major milestone for several younger players in the squad, many of whom are celebrating the first league championship of their careers.

Idman.Biz
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