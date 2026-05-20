Reason behind Rodri’s possible Manchester City exit revealed

Fresh reports from Spain suggest uncertainty surrounding Pep Guardiola’s future could become the key factor in Rodri potentially leaving Manchester City for Real Madrid, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have once again stepped up their interest in Rodri, with the midfielder now reportedly more open to a return to Spain.

The main reason behind the possible transfer is said to be the growing uncertainty over the future of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Although Guardiola has not officially announced plans to leave, he recently confirmed that talks regarding his future with the club hierarchy are expected. Several respected insiders, including Fabrizio Romano, have also linked the City manager with a potential departure.

Earlier reports claimed Rodri was focused on extending his contract with City after not receiving a formal approach from Madrid. However, the latest developments suggest the midfielder’s stance may be changing as speculation around Guardiola intensifies.

Real Madrid are believed to see the Ballon d’Or winner as a cornerstone signing for the club’s next generation, while Rodri reportedly views a return to La Liga more positively than before under the current circumstances.

The Spain international has been one of City’s most influential players in recent years, helping the club dominate English football and secure major European success under Guardiola.