20 May 2026
EN

Reason behind Rodri’s possible Manchester City exit revealed

World football
News
20 May 2026 11:06
24
Reason behind Rodri’s possible Manchester City exit revealed

Fresh reports from Spain suggest uncertainty surrounding Pep Guardiola’s future could become the key factor in Rodri potentially leaving Manchester City for Real Madrid, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Marca, Real Madrid have once again stepped up their interest in Rodri, with the midfielder now reportedly more open to a return to Spain.

The main reason behind the possible transfer is said to be the growing uncertainty over the future of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Although Guardiola has not officially announced plans to leave, he recently confirmed that talks regarding his future with the club hierarchy are expected. Several respected insiders, including Fabrizio Romano, have also linked the City manager with a potential departure.

Earlier reports claimed Rodri was focused on extending his contract with City after not receiving a formal approach from Madrid. However, the latest developments suggest the midfielder’s stance may be changing as speculation around Guardiola intensifies.

Real Madrid are believed to see the Ballon d’Or winner as a cornerstone signing for the club’s next generation, while Rodri reportedly views a return to La Liga more positively than before under the current circumstances.

The Spain international has been one of City’s most influential players in recent years, helping the club dominate English football and secure major European success under Guardiola.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Sabah discover new potential opponents ahead of Champions League debut
11:48
World football

Sabah discover new potential opponents ahead of Champions League debut

The Azerbaijani champions are preparing for their first-ever UEFA Champions League campaign after learning more possible rivals for the opening qualifying round
Marc Cucurella emerges as Atletico Madrid’s top summer target
09:47
World football

Marc Cucurella emerges as Atletico Madrid’s top summer target

No official negotiations between the clubs have begun
Steve Clarke names Scotland’s 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup
19 May 17:17
World football

Steve Clarke names Scotland’s 26-man squad for 2026 World Cup

Andy Robertson, Scott McTominay and John McGinn included as Scotland prepare for tournament in North America
Jose Mourinho linked with sensational Real Madrid return
19 May 16:14
World football

Jose Mourinho linked with sensational Real Madrid return

Reports surrounding the Portuguese coach have reignited discussion over a possible reunion with the Spanish giants
Simone Inzaghi could leave Al Hilal at end of season
19 May 11:44
World football

Simone Inzaghi could leave Al Hilal at end of season

The Italian coach’s future is in doubt despite the Saudi title race still being alive heading into the final round
Enzo Maresca emerges as leading candidate to replace Guardiola at Manchester City
19 May 11:06
World football

Enzo Maresca emerges as leading candidate to replace Guardiola at Manchester City

Former Chelsea manager reportedly viewed as favourite to take charge at the Etihad if Guardiola departs this summer

Most read

Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos
18 May 12:57
World football

Nantes fans attack 73-year-old coach Halilhodzic after relegation chaos

Veteran manager injured as angry supporters storm the pitch following Ligue 1 relegation at La Beaujoire

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup
19 May 16:33
World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo included in Portugal squad for 2026 World Cup - PHOTO

Veteran forward could become one of the few players in history to appear at six World Cups
Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell
18 May 12:15
World football

Griezmann apologises to Atletico fans for Barcelona move in emotional farewell

French forward admits leaving Madrid was a mistake as supporters deliver touching goodbye tribute

FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again
18 May 14:55
Gymnastics

FIG allows Russian gymnasts to compete under national flag and anthem again

Decision covers five gymnastics disciplines following executive meeting in Egypt