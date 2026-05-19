19 May 2026
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Enzo Maresca emerges as leading candidate to replace Guardiola at Manchester City

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19 May 2026 11:06
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Enzo Maresca emerges as leading candidate to replace Guardiola at Manchester City

Former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, according to journalist David Ornstein, İdman.Biz reports.

The report claims Guardiola is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, although the club has yet to make any official comment regarding the situation.

Earlier reports suggested the Spaniard’s departure could be confirmed after City’s final Premier League fixture of the campaign against Aston Villa on 24 May.

Maresca previously worked within Manchester City’s coaching structure under Guardiola before taking managerial roles elsewhere. The Italian is widely regarded as one of Guardiola’s closest tactical disciples and has built a growing reputation for his possession-based style of play.

His links to the Etihad come amid increasing uncertainty over Guardiola’s long-term future after a trophy-laden spell that transformed City into one of the dominant forces in English and European football.

During his time in Manchester, Guardiola guided City to multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups and UEFA Champions League success, redefining standards at the club and across English football.

Idman.Biz
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