Andrea Maldera becomes first foreign head coach of Ukraine national team

Italian coach Andrea Maldera has been appointed as the new head coach of the Ukraine national football team.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Maldera becomes the first foreign manager in the history of the Ukrainian national side.

The Italian specialist is best known for his work as an assistant to Roberto De Zerbi, one of Europe’s most respected modern coaches. During his career, Maldera built a reputation for his tactical preparation, analytical approach and detailed match planning across several clubs.

Ukraine’s decision to appoint a foreign coach marks a significant shift in direction for the national team as the federation looks to strengthen its long-term development and competitiveness on the international stage.

Maldera is expected to bring a modern tactical philosophy influenced by De Zerbi’s football principles, which focus heavily on positional play, ball control and structured attacking patterns.

The Ukrainian national team continue to rebuild following several transitional years and will hope the new appointment can help guide the squad towards stronger performances in upcoming international competitions and qualification campaigns.