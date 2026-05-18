18 May 2026
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Kauan Elias emerges as Barcelona target amid Lewandowski succession plans

World football
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18 May 2026 10:12
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Kauan Elias emerges as Barcelona target amid Lewandowski succession plans

Brazilian striker Kauan Elias has attracted interest from several European clubs following an impressive breakthrough season with FC Shakhtar Donetsk, according to transfer insider Ekrem Konur, İdman.Biz reports.

The report claims that the Ukrainian side are demanding around €40 million for the 20-year-old forward, who is being monitored by FC Barcelona, Galatasaray S.K. and several other European teams ahead of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are believed to view Elias as one of the potential long-term replacements for Robert Lewandowski, who has announced that he will leave the Catalan club at the end of the season. The Spanish champions are expected to enter the market for a new centre-forward as they prepare for a new era after Lewandowski’s departure.

Elias has enjoyed a productive campaign for Shakhtar, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. His performances have increased his profile significantly, although Transfermarkt currently values the Brazilian at €15 million, considerably below Shakhtar’s reported asking price.

The youngster is regarded as one of Brazil’s emerging attacking talents and has drawn praise for his movement, pace and composure in front of goal. With several clubs now tracking his progress, a bidding battle could develop during the off-season.

Idman.Biz
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