Deschamps backs Mbappe amid growing scrutiny over Real Madrid situation

France head coach Didier Deschamps has moved to calm speculation surrounding Kylian Mbappe following a series of reports linking the forward with possible dressing-room tensions at Real Madrid CF, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking in a recent interview quoted by Le10sport.com, Deschamps defended the France captain and insisted the striker remains in a positive frame of mind despite the growing media attention around him.

“Kylian, we talk about him every day, whether it is good or bad,” Deschamps said. “A lot of people adore him. In terms of efficiency, he remains Kylian, an exceptional player who is very committed to the France national team. I spoke to him on the phone recently. He is feeling well, he has recovered, so there is no need to worry.”

Mbappe has found himself at the centre of increasing speculation in recent weeks, with several reports in the Spanish media suggesting there may be internal tensions at Real Madrid. The discussion intensified after the French forward travelled to Italy during a period when the squad were preparing for key fixtures, prompting further scrutiny of his relationship with figures inside the club.

Despite the rumours, Mbappe has continued to play a leading role for both club and country. The 27-year-old joined Real Madrid amid enormous expectations and remains one of the most closely followed footballers in world football.

Deschamps’ public backing is likely to ease some of the pressure surrounding the player ahead of France’s upcoming international fixtures and the closing stages of the European season.