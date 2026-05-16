16 May 2026
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Jose Mourinho set for two-year Real Madrid contract

World football
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16 May 2026 17:13
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Jose Mourinho set for two-year Real Madrid contract

José Mourinho is reportedly close to signing a two-year contract with Real Madrid, according to journalist Jose Felix Diaz.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the proposed agreement would keep the Portuguese manager at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2028.

The report claims Mourinho has already been fully briefed on the internal issues surrounding the Real Madrid dressing room. One of the aspects said to have surprised the experienced coach most was the recent behaviour of Kylian Mbappé during a turbulent period inside the squad.

Spanish media have recently linked Real Madrid’s dressing room problems to several incidents involving senior players, with club president Florentino Pérez reportedly viewing Mourinho as the ideal figure to restore discipline and authority within the team.

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup during his first spell in Spain. Many within the club still consider his era an important foundation for the team’s later dominance in Europe.

According to the latest reports, Mourinho’s appointment is expected to be officially announced at the beginning of next week.

Idman.Biz
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