Xabi Alonso close to becoming new Chelsea manager

Xabi Alonso is reportedly on the verge of being appointed as the new head coach of Chelsea.

As reported by İdman.Biz, negotiations between the two parties are understood to be at an advanced stage, with the deal said to be close to completion. An official announcement is expected after the FA Cup final.

According to the report, Chelsea’s hierarchy plan to confirm the managerial appointment once the club’s season-defining fixture has concluded.

Alonso, regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young coaches, has attracted widespread praise for his work in Germany following an impressive spell with Bayer Leverkusen. The former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich midfielder has built a reputation for his tactical flexibility and modern attacking style.

Chelsea have endured another turbulent campaign despite significant investment in the squad, with questions continuing over the club’s long-term direction and managerial stability.

Should the move be finalised, Alonso would become the latest high-profile figure tasked with restoring Chelsea to regular contention for major domestic and European honours.