Aston Villa to battle Barcelona for permanent deal for Marcus Rashford

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, according to reports in Spain, İdman.Biz reports.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo claims Villa boss Unai Emery is eager to bring the England international back under his management after working with him during the second half of the campaign.

The report adds that Barcelona are still weighing up whether to pursue a permanent deal for Rashford. The Catalan club are understood to have explored several options to keep the forward, although they remain reluctant to trigger the reported €30 million buy clause.

Despite Barcelona’s interest, Rashford is said to be considering all possible outcomes in order to continue at the club next season, whether through another loan agreement or a full transfer.

Villa’s qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League is believed to have strengthened their position in the race for the 28-year-old attacker.

Barcelona reportedly have until 15 June to activate the option to sign Rashford permanently.

The forward has enjoyed an impressive campaign, registering 14 goals and 14 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions this season.