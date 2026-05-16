16 May 2026
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Luis Enrique hands control of family business to wife

World football
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16 May 2026 10:29
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Luis Enrique hands control of family business to wife

Luis Enrique has reportedly handed a leading role in his family business to his wife, Elena Cullell.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the move is unrelated to his position at Paris Saint-Germain and concerns the Spanish coach’s private holding company, which now operates under the name “Lupasi Gestion Empresarial”.

The holding reportedly includes several businesses linked to real estate, equestrian activities and financial management. Spanish publication Vanitatis previously reported in 2024 that Luis Enrique’s total assets were valued at close to €27 million.

Elena Cullell is understood to have played an active role in managing the family’s business affairs for several years. With a background in economics and extensive management experience, she will now officially serve as the company’s main executive figure.

Luis Enrique has enjoyed a successful managerial career with clubs including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, winning multiple domestic titles and the UEFA Champions League during his time in Spain.

Idman.Biz
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