14 May 2026
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Messi denied hat-trick after MLS changes Inter Miami goal ruling

World football
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14 May 2026 10:47
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Messi denied hat-trick after MLS changes Inter Miami goal ruling

Messi denied hat-trick after MLS changes Inter Miami goal ruling

League overturns decision following video review and awards final goal as own goal by Cincinnati goalkeeper

Major League Soccer has officially changed the scoring decision from Inter Miami’s dramatic 5:3 victory over FC Cincinnati, denying Lionel Messi a hat-trick in the process, İdman.Biz reports.

Initially, the league credited Inter Miami’s fifth goal to Messi, which would have marked his third goal of the match. However, MLS later confirmed that, following a video review, the goal had been reclassified as an own goal by Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

The revised decision means Messi officially finished the match with two goals rather than three, despite originally being celebrated for another hat-trick performance in Major League Soccer.

Inter Miami secured a high-scoring win away from home as the club continues its strong run in the MLS season with Messi remaining one of the league’s standout performers.

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