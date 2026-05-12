12 May 2026
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Real Madrid considering further sanctions against Federico Valverde

World football
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12 May 2026 15:29
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Real Madrid considering further sanctions against Federico Valverde

Real Madrid CF are reportedly considering additional disciplinary measures against Federico Valverde following his training-ground altercation with team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Reports earlier revealed that the two players were involved in a physical confrontation after a training session at the club’s Valdebebas complex.

According to Sport.es, both players have already been fined €500,000 by the club. However, Real Madrid are now weighing up further sanctions, including the possibility of removing Valverde from the captaincy group.

The report claims that concerns have emerged internally over whether the Uruguayan midfielder represents the level of leadership and behaviour expected from a club captain. Those doubts reportedly first surfaced during the managerial spell of Xabi Alonso.

One of the more drastic options being discussed is a potential future sale of Valverde, despite the midfielder remaining one of Real Madrid’s most valuable and influential players.

The 27-year-old is currently valued at around €120 million and continues to attract interest from several elite European clubs.

Valverde has been a key figure for Real Madrid in recent seasons thanks to his versatility, work rate and leadership qualities, making the situation particularly significant ahead of the club’s preparations for the new campaign.

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