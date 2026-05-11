11 May 2026
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Barcelona seal historic La Liga title with El Clasico victory over Real Madrid

World football
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11 May 2026 12:10
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Barcelona seal historic La Liga title with El Clasico victory over Real Madrid

Barcelona were crowned La Liga champions on Sunday after defeating Real Madrid 2:0 in the 35th round of the Spanish top flight, İdman.Biz reports.

The victory allowed Barcelona to secure the title with games still remaining and turned El Clasico into one of the most memorable nights of the club’s recent history.

It marked the first time Barcelona had ever become champions of Spain by beating Real Madrid directly in a league match. Given the scale of the rivalry between the two clubs, the achievement immediately became a major talking point across Spanish football.

Barcelona also became only the second side in La Liga history to mathematically secure the title against Real Madrid. The only previous example came in the 1976/77 season, when Atletico Madrid sealed the championship in a decisive clash with Los Blancos.

The title triumph represents another significant milestone in Barcelona’s rebuilding process following several difficult years on and off the pitch. Under head coach Hansi Flick, the Catalan club have managed to restore domestic dominance and re-establish themselves at the top of Spanish football.

For Real Madrid, meanwhile, the defeat ended their hopes of retaining the league crown and added further frustration to an increasingly disappointing domestic campaign.

Idman.Biz
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