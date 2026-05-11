One month to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in North America

Just one month remains until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will open on 11 June and mark the beginning of a new era for international football.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the tournament will be staged for the first time with 48 participating nations. The competition will be jointly hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico.

The opening match will see Mexico national football team face South Africa national football team at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Defending champions Argentina national football team will arrive at the tournament aiming to retain the trophy they won in Qatar in 2022. Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina defeated France national football team in a dramatic World Cup final on penalties to lift their third world title.

The tournament will conclude on 19 July. Due to the significant time difference between North America and Azerbaijan, kick-off times for matches will vary considerably for viewers in Baku, with games scheduled to begin at 23:00, 02:00, 05:00 and 08:00 local time.

The expanded format is expected to bring a record number of matches and a wider global representation, making the 2026 edition one of the most anticipated World Cups in football history.