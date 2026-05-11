Nariman Akhundzade receives Azerbaijani lavangi from supporter after MLS match - VIDEO

Azerbaijan international Nariman Akhundzade has met Azerbaijani supporters after Columbus Crew’s MLS match against New England Revolution.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the meeting took place after the eighth round fixture in the Eastern Conference. Azerbaijani fan Jeyhun Alizade, who had supported the player from the stands, presented Akhundzade with lavangi, a traditional Azerbaijani dish he had promised to bring for him.

Alizade, who lives in the United States, shared the moment on social media. The footage showed how his earlier words, "Nariman, we have cooked a pot of lavangi for you", turned into a real meeting after the final whistle.

The episode drew attention among Azerbaijani supporters, underlining the close connection between national team players abroad and the country’s football community overseas.

On the pitch, the match ended in disappointment for Columbus Crew, who suffered a 2-1 defeat against New England Revolution. Akhundzade started the game on the bench and came on in the 88th minute.

For the young Azerbaijani forward, who is continuing his career in Major League Soccer, such moments also reflect the growing interest in Azerbaijani footballers playing outside Europe.

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