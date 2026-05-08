8 May 2026
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Dambrauskas targets historic domestic double with Sabah ahead of Azerbaijan Cup final - VIDEO

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8 May 2026 16:00
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Dambrauskas targets historic domestic double with Sabah ahead of Azerbaijan Cup final

Valdas Dambrauskas has said Sabah are determined to complete a historic domestic double by winning the Azerbaijan Cup after already securing the Misli Premier League title.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the Sabah head coach shared his thoughts ahead of the club’s upcoming cup final against Zira FK in an interview with the Professional Football League’s press service.

“Winning the Misli Premier League was already a huge reward for us. But there is still another trophy to fight for. If we also win the Azerbaijan Cup, it will become a fantastic and historic result for our club,” Dambrauskas said.

The Lithuanian specialist stressed that everyone inside the club wants to become part of that success story.

“In matches like this, very small details decide the winner,” he added.

Dambrauskas also praised Zira, describing them as one of the most difficult opponents in Azerbaijani football.

“They never give up. They are capable of surprising us. But we are now at a stage where there is no room for surprises because we know this opponent very well. We understand what they can do. Still, psychological factors and individual battles will be extremely important in the final,” the coach explained.

The Sabah manager also called on supporters to attend the final, expressing hope that his side would lift the trophy.

The Azerbaijan Cup final between Sabah and Zira will take place on 13 May at Palms Sports Arena. Sabah are aiming to crown what has already been the most successful season in the club’s history by adding a second major title.

Idman.Biz
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