Turan Tovuz linked with move for Portuguese striker Diogo Almeida

Turan Tovuz have been linked with a potential summer move for Portuguese forward Diogo Almeida, who currently plays for Imishli FK.

As reported by İdman.Biz, social media reports claimed that the Tovuz-based club are interested in signing the 25-year-old striker ahead of next season.

In response to an enquiry from İdman.Biz, the press service of Turan Tovuz declined to comment directly on the rumours, stressing that the current campaign is still ongoing.

“There are still three matches left before the end of the season, so it is too early to speak about transfers,” the club stated.

According to the reports, Turan Tovuz have already submitted an official approach regarding Almeida. The Portuguese forward remains under contract with Imishli until 30 June 2027.

Imishli are reportedly open to the player’s departure, although the club are said to be demanding compensation of around $200,000 (approximately 340,000 manats) for the transfer.

Almeida has attracted attention with his performances this season as Azerbaijani clubs increasingly look towards foreign talent to strengthen their squads. Turan Tovuz, meanwhile, continue to enjoy an impressive campaign and currently sit third in the Misli Premier League standings with 56 points, remaining firmly in contention for European qualification.

The club has emerged as one of the league’s most ambitious projects in recent seasons, investing heavily in squad development and aiming to establish itself among Azerbaijan’s top football sides.