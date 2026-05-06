6 May 2026
EN

Turan Tovuz linked with move for Portuguese striker Diogo Almeida

Azerbaijan football
News
6 May 2026 16:29
23
Turan Tovuz linked with move for Portuguese striker Diogo Almeida

Turan Tovuz have been linked with a potential summer move for Portuguese forward Diogo Almeida, who currently plays for Imishli FK.

As reported by İdman.Biz, social media reports claimed that the Tovuz-based club are interested in signing the 25-year-old striker ahead of next season.

In response to an enquiry from İdman.Biz, the press service of Turan Tovuz declined to comment directly on the rumours, stressing that the current campaign is still ongoing.

“There are still three matches left before the end of the season, so it is too early to speak about transfers,” the club stated.

According to the reports, Turan Tovuz have already submitted an official approach regarding Almeida. The Portuguese forward remains under contract with Imishli until 30 June 2027.

Imishli are reportedly open to the player’s departure, although the club are said to be demanding compensation of around $200,000 (approximately 340,000 manats) for the transfer.

Almeida has attracted attention with his performances this season as Azerbaijani clubs increasingly look towards foreign talent to strengthen their squads. Turan Tovuz, meanwhile, continue to enjoy an impressive campaign and currently sit third in the Misli Premier League standings with 56 points, remaining firmly in contention for European qualification.

The club has emerged as one of the league’s most ambitious projects in recent seasons, investing heavily in squad development and aiming to establish itself among Azerbaijan’s top football sides.

Ilgar Shabanov
Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Leandro Andrade reaches 60-goal milestone for Qarabag
5 May 13:44
Azerbaijan football

Leandro Andrade reaches 60-goal milestone for Qarabag

Midfielder hits landmark in 211th appearance as Azerbaijani champions beat Turan Tovuz
Imishli set to part ways with Portuguese head coach despite survival success
4 May 14:29
Azerbaijan football

Imishli set to part ways with Portuguese head coach despite survival success

Club planning new foreign appointment with Azerbaijani assistant in reshaped staff
Football festival for girls held in Fuzuli under FIFA programme
1 May 13:14
Azerbaijan football

Football festival for girls held in Fuzuli under FIFA programme

Event highlights grassroots development in a city rebuilt after its liberation from occupation
Sabah could rewrite European football history
28 April 17:57
Azerbaijan football

Sabah could rewrite European football history

At present, there are no clubs in Europe capable of achieving such a unique result
Neftchi set 15-year attendance record but suffer heavy defeat
28 April 13:13
Azerbaijan football

Neftchi set 15-year attendance record but suffer heavy defeat

Strong home support fails to prevent Qarabag rout in Azerbaijan Premier League clash
Yankovic faces lengthy ban after alleged incident involving referee in Qarabag cup tie
27 April 13:57
Azerbaijan football

Yankovic faces lengthy ban after alleged incident involving referee in Qarabag cup tie

Midfielder could receive up to eight-match suspension following post-match altercation

Most read

Robinho Jr files complaint against Neymar after alleged training ground altercation at Santos
5 May 12:34
Football

Robinho Jr files complaint against Neymar after alleged training ground altercation at Santos

Young forward demands action over safety concerns as club faces pressure to investigate incident
Neymar involved in training-ground clash with Santos youngster
4 May 11:49
World football

Neymar involved in training-ground clash with Santos youngster

Tensions flare after skill move as Brazil star later apologises
Baku launches volunteer programme for 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
4 May 15:13
Formula 1

Baku launches volunteer programme for 10th anniversary Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Applications open via official app as organisers prepare for landmark edition in September
Real Madrid fans launch “Mbappe Out” petition with more than one million signatures
11:11
World football

Real Madrid fans launch “Mbappe Out” petition with more than one million signatures

Supporters’ frustration reportedly fuelled by disciplinary concerns, dressing-room tensions and the French star’s trip to Italy