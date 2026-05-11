Liverpool unveil tribute memorial for late forward Diogo Jota - PHOTO

Liverpool have revealed the design of a memorial dedicated to former forward Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car accident last July alongside his younger brother Andre Silva, İdman.Biz reports.

Jota was 28 at the time of his death. The Portuguese international had become one of Liverpool’s most popular players during his time at Anfield thanks to his goalscoring ability, work rate and emotional connection with supporters.

The monument, images of which were published by the club, includes the phrase “Forever 20” displayed twice in tribute to Jota’s shirt number at Liverpool.

At the top of the memorial is a heart-shaped ribbon inspired by Jota’s trademark goal celebration. According to the club, viewing the heart from different angles reveals the numbers “20” and “30”, representing the squad numbers worn by Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

Liverpool have not yet confirmed where or when the memorial will be officially installed, with further details expected at a later date.

The announcement prompted an emotional reaction from supporters on social media, many of whom continue to honour the memory of Jota nearly a year after his passing.

Jota joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and played a key role in several major campaigns for the Merseyside club, establishing himself as an important figure in both domestic and European competitions.