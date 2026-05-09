9 May 2026
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Olympic champion Alysa Liu opens up on handling pressure after Milano-Cortina success

Winter sports
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9 May 2026 13:31
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Olympic champion Alysa Liu opens up on handling pressure after Milano-Cortina success

American figure skater Alysa Liu has spoken candidly about the emotional pressure and psychological challenges she has faced following her triumph at the 2026 Winter Olympics, İdman.Biz reports.

Liu enjoyed a sensational campaign at the Games, winning two gold medals for Team USA in both the individual and team figure skating events. The 20-year-old became one of the standout stars of the Olympics and has since found herself at the centre of intense media attention and public expectations.

Speaking to Renegades, Liu admitted adapting to life after Olympic success has not been easy, but explained that maintaining close connections with people around her has helped preserve her mental balance.

“It’s not easy, but I manage through constant communication with friends, working with a psychologist, music and training,” Liu said. “Figure skating really helps me stay connected to reality. Every time I step onto the ice, I instantly feel: ‘I’m here, I’m in the moment.’”

Liu’s comments come amid growing discussions in elite sport surrounding athlete mental health, particularly after major international events such as the Olympics. Several high-profile athletes across different sports have openly discussed the psychological demands that come with global fame and competitive pressure in recent years.

The American skater is widely expected to remain one of the leading figures in women’s figure skating during the next Olympic cycle following her breakthrough performances on the world stage.

Idman.Biz
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