European Championship and World Cup in Ski Mountaineering Conclude - PHOTO

The European Championship and World Cup in ski mountaineering concluded at the Shahdag Tourism Center.

According to İdman.Biz, athletes tested their endurance in the vertical race on the final day, competing for top honors across various age groups.

Key results by category:

U-18 Girls: Anastasiya Pshenicnaya (Russia) – 1st, Natalia Babrovska (Poland) – 2nd, Rabia Bulut (Turkey) – 3rd

U-18 Boys: Matei Petre (Romania) – 1st, Adam Hubak (Slovakia) – 2nd, Aleks Kulanqa (Slovakia) – 3rd

U-20 Girls: Marina Anastasova (Bulgaria) – 1st, Gülnur Sağır (Turkey) – 2nd, Sultan Evci Sueda (Turkey) – 3rd

U-20 Boys: Valter Silas (Germany) – 1st, Marek Foltyen (Czech Republic) – 2nd, Malte Lessing (Switzerland) – 3rd

U-23 Girls: Tib Dezeyn (Switzerland) – 1st, Irina Umnitsina (Individual Neutral Athlete) – 2nd, Darya Zinchenko (Individual Neutral Athlete) – 3rd

U-23 Boys: Yuliyan Tritscher (Austria) – 1st, Silvano Volf (Austria) – 2nd, Loik Dubois (Switzerland) – 3rd

Seniors – Women: Sara Dreyer (Austria) – 1st, Culia Murada (Italy) – 2nd, Karaline Ulrik (Switzerland) – 3rd

Seniors – Men: Remi Bonet (Switzerland) – 1st, Guy Aurelien (Switzerland) – 2nd, Kristof Hokenvarter (Austria) – 3rd

Azerbaijan’s national team member Nurid Shakarlyiev finished 5th in his category.

The championship and World Cup were organized jointly by the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation, and Shahdag Tourism Center.

A total of 124 athletes from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Italy, Switzerland, Slovenia, Germany, Spain, Austria, Norway, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Greece, Andorra, and Sweden participated in the competitions.