4 March 2026
EN

Azerbaijan’s Shakaraliyev finishes fifth at ski mountaineering European Championships - VIDEO

Winter sports
News
4 March 2026 14:17
41
Azerbaijan’s Shakaraliyev finishes fifth at ski mountaineering European Championships

Azerbaijan’s national ski mountaineering team member Nurid Shakaraliyev finished fifth at the European Championships currently taking place at the Shahdag Tourism Centre.

Speaking to Idman.Biz, the athlete revealed that he only began practising ski mountaineering five months ago, making his result one of the most surprising performances by a local competitor at the continental event.

The skier, who is from the Qusar region in northern Azerbaijan, said the competition in Shahdag marked his second notable result at the international level. Last month, Shakaraliyev claimed a silver medal at the Türkiye Open Sprint Cup held in Kayseri.

Ski mountaineering is still a relatively new discipline in Azerbaijan, but the country has been investing heavily in winter sports infrastructure in recent years, with Shahdag emerging as a key hub for international competitions.

The European Ski Mountaineering Championships in Shahdag will run until 8 March, bringing together athletes from across the continent to compete in several disciplines.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Farid Gayibov: “Azerbaijan now represented by homegrown athletes in winter sports”
11:56
Winter sports

Farid Gayibov: “Azerbaijan now represented by homegrown athletes in winter sports”

Minister highlights country’s growing presence in international winter competitions
Ski mountaineering European Championships get under way in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
10:39
Winter sports

Ski mountaineering European Championships get under way in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Shahdag hosts continental event featuring 123 athletes from 18 teams
Eighteen nations confirmed for European Ski Mountaineering Championships in Azerbaijan
3 March 17:56
Winter sports

Eighteen nations confirmed for European Ski Mountaineering Championships in Azerbaijan

Shahdag set to host key Olympic-discipline event from 4–8 March
Finland ski jumping head coach to miss World Cup events after Olympic alcohol controversy
25 February 10:32
Winter sports

Finland ski jumping head coach to miss World Cup events after Olympic alcohol controversy

Igor Medved remains sidelined as federation reviews incident during Milan-Cortina 2026 Games
Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale
21 February 13:25
Winter sports

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale

Signed speed skating outfit becomes most expensive item on Dutch athletes’ resale platform
Bears dash across ski run at California resort
20 February 17:09
Winter sports

Bears dash across ski run at California resort - VIDEO

Wildlife encounter at Northstar draws attention but causes no injuries

Most read

Flamengo sack Filipe Luís despite 8–0 win in extraordinary decision
3 March 12:10
World football

Flamengo sack Filipe Luís despite 8–0 win in extraordinary decision

Former defender dismissed after board opts for change following early-season setbacks
Real Madrid fans call for Florentino Pérez to resign after shock home defeat
3 March 11:30
World football

Real Madrid fans call for Florentino Pérez to resign after shock home defeat

Supporters vent frustration at Bernabéu as Getafe claim first away win over Madrid in 18 years
Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined
2 March 14:17
World football

Who could replace Iran at the 2026 World Cup? - Two possible scenarios examined

FIFA retains authority to name a replacement should Iran withdraw from the tournament
FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption
16:41
Formula 1

FIA lifts curfew rules ahead of Australian Grand Prix after travel disruption

Teams affected by flight and freight delays following Middle East tensions