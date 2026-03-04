Azerbaijan’s Shakaraliyev finishes fifth at ski mountaineering European Championships - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s national ski mountaineering team member Nurid Shakaraliyev finished fifth at the European Championships currently taking place at the Shahdag Tourism Centre.
Speaking to Idman.Biz, the athlete revealed that he only began practising ski mountaineering five months ago, making his result one of the most surprising performances by a local competitor at the continental event.
The skier, who is from the Qusar region in northern Azerbaijan, said the competition in Shahdag marked his second notable result at the international level. Last month, Shakaraliyev claimed a silver medal at the Türkiye Open Sprint Cup held in Kayseri.
Ski mountaineering is still a relatively new discipline in Azerbaijan, but the country has been investing heavily in winter sports infrastructure in recent years, with Shahdag emerging as a key hub for international competitions.
The European Ski Mountaineering Championships in Shahdag will run until 8 March, bringing together athletes from across the continent to compete in several disciplines.
