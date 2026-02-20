20 February 2026
EN

Bears dash across ski run at California resort - VIDEO

Winter sports
News
20 February 2026 17:09
26
Bears dash across ski run at California resort

Three bears startled skiers and snowboarders after running across a slope at Northstar California Resort, Idman.Biz citing by ABC News.

The incident happened while numerous visitors were on the run, with video showing the animals quickly weaving between people before heading toward nearby forest. Wildlife experts believe it was likely a mother bear accompanied by two cubs.

Encounters like this are not unusual in the region, especially during mild winters. Specialists note that bears can temporarily leave hibernation in search of food or due to warmer temperatures, leading them to travel across populated mountain areas.

Resort officials confirmed no one was injured and operations were not interrupted. Staff assessed that the animals were simply passing through and did not display aggressive behavior toward guests.

Idman.Biz
