Azerbaijan win two medals at Turkic States Ski Cup in Uludag

Azerbaijani athletes secured two podium finishes at the Turkic States Ski Cup held at the Uludag resort, a competition organised with the support of the Organisation of Turkic States and the Union of Ski Resorts of Turkic-speaking countries, İdman.Biz reports.

The medals came in the giant slalom discipline, where competitors from several nations gathered in one of Turkey’s best-known winter sports centres. Elvira Zakaraeva finished second in the women’s 26–45 age category, with Kazakhstan’s Natalya Lapshina taking gold and Turkey’s Buse Terim claiming bronze.

In the men’s event, Jeyhun Balametov delivered Azerbaijan’s standout performance by winning gold. He finished ahead of Turkey’s Metehan Tasdemir in second place, while Talip Gulle secured third.

The results highlight Azerbaijan’s growing presence in winter sports competitions across the region, as the country continues to expand participation beyond its traditional strengths in combat sports and wrestling.