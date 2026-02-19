Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

A tense Serie A encounter between Milan and Como ended in controversy after a heated confrontation between the managers overshadowed the 1–1 draw, İdman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred moments after the final whistle at San Siro, where Massimiliano Allegri and Cesc Fabregas were seen arguing on the touchline. According to reporters near the dugouts, the Milan coach shouted at his Spanish counterpart, calling him “a child” and “a coach since yesterday”, in an unusually public exchange that required staff members to intervene.

On the pitch, the match itself had been evenly balanced. Como took the lead in the 32nd minute through Nicolas Paz, punishing a defensive lapse and silencing the home crowd. Milan responded after the break, with Rafael Leao restoring parity in the 64th minute to prevent defeat.

The result leaves Milan dropping valuable points in the race for European places, while promoted Como continue to show resilience against higher-ranked opposition — though the post-match scenes are likely to draw attention from the league authorities.