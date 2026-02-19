19 February 2026
EN

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

World football
News
19 February 2026 09:35
636
Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

A tense Serie A encounter between Milan and Como ended in controversy after a heated confrontation between the managers overshadowed the 1–1 draw, İdman.Biz reports.

The incident occurred moments after the final whistle at San Siro, where Massimiliano Allegri and Cesc Fabregas were seen arguing on the touchline. According to reporters near the dugouts, the Milan coach shouted at his Spanish counterpart, calling him “a child” and “a coach since yesterday”, in an unusually public exchange that required staff members to intervene.

On the pitch, the match itself had been evenly balanced. Como took the lead in the 32nd minute through Nicolas Paz, punishing a defensive lapse and silencing the home crowd. Milan responded after the break, with Rafael Leao restoring parity in the 64th minute to prevent defeat.

The result leaves Milan dropping valuable points in the race for European places, while promoted Como continue to show resilience against higher-ranked opposition — though the post-match scenes are likely to draw attention from the league authorities.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Tahir Suleymanov: referee in Qarabag vs Newcastle did not meet Champions League play-off level
15:15
World football

Tahir Suleymanov: referee in Qarabag vs Newcastle did not meet Champions League play-off level

Former FIFA official questions VAR penalty decision after heavy defeat in Baku
Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute
12:55
World football

Barcelona presidential candidate speaks about Messi return after billboard tribute

Mark Siria says gesture was respect rather than marketing as nostalgia grows among fans
Alexander-Arnold could consider Liverpool return after difficult spell at Real Madrid
11:18
World football

Alexander-Arnold could consider Liverpool return after difficult spell at Real Madrid

England defender struggling for minutes despite long-term contract in Spain
Eddie Howe matches English coaching record as Newcastle thrash Qarabag 6-1
10:10
World football

Eddie Howe matches English coaching record as Newcastle thrash Qarabag 6-1

Magpies boss now one win away from historic Champions League mark
UEFA opens disciplinary investigation after Vinicius incident in Benfica vs Real Madrid
18 February 17:57
World football

UEFA opens disciplinary investigation after Vinicius incident in Benfica vs Real Madrid

Alleged discriminatory behaviour and crowd disorder under review following Lisbon clash
Arda Guler goes viral after pre-match video call spotted in stands
18 February 17:18
World football

Arda Guler goes viral after pre-match video call spotted in stands - VIDEO

Real Madrid midfielder shares romantic moment before Benfica clash

Most read

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon
18 February 09:31
Football

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon

Vinicius jr racism incident overshadows champions league tie at estadio da luz
Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
17 February 11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital
Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash
18 February 16:15
Football

Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash

Around 2 000 travelling supporters gather for Champions League tickets