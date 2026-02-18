18 February 2026
EN

UEFA opens disciplinary investigation after Vinicius incident in Benfica vs Real Madrid

World football
News
18 February 2026 17:57
8
UEFA opens disciplinary investigation after Vinicius incident in Benfica vs Real Madrid

UEFA has launched a disciplinary investigation into events that occurred during the Champions League play-off first leg between Benfica and Real Madrid on 17 February, Idman.Biz reports.

In an official statement, European football’s governing body confirmed that an ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to examine potential breaches of regulations, including allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the match.

Real Madrid won the game 1-0 in Lisbon, with Vinicius Jr scoring the only goal. After finding the net, the Brazilian forward approached the home supporters and made provocative gestures, before later informing the referee he had been subjected to racist abuse. Spanish media reports suggested Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestiani may have been involved, although the claim remains under investigation.

The match was temporarily halted for around ten minutes amid tensions, and later objects including bottles and electronic cigarettes were thrown towards Vinicius and other Madrid players. UEFA is expected to announce further measures once the review process is completed.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Arda Guler goes viral after pre-match video call spotted in stands
17:18
World football

Arda Guler goes viral after pre-match video call spotted in stands - VIDEO

Real Madrid midfielder shares romantic moment before Benfica clash
A night they dreamed of: Champions League play-off Qarabag vs Newcastle - PREVIEW
16:47
Football

A night they dreamed of: Champions League play-off Qarabag vs Newcastle - PREVIEW

The Azerbaijani champions have already made history, but they are not ready to stop
Several Real Madrid incidents spark debate after Benfica clash
14:05
World football

Several Real Madrid incidents spark debate after Benfica clash

Refereeing decisions questioned following tense Champions League play-off
Objects thrown at players as Real Madrid beat Benfica in Lisbon
11:06
World football

Objects thrown at players as Real Madrid beat Benfica in Lisbon

UEFA likely to review crowd trouble after late Champions League incident
McClaren reveals pressing demands behind Ronaldo and Ten Hag clash at Manchester United
17 February 16:52
World football

McClaren reveals pressing demands behind Ronaldo and Ten Hag clash at Manchester United

Former assistant says disagreement over role led to explosive 2022 exit
Istanbul prepares for a “hellish” night - IDMAN.BIZ
17 February 16:20
World football

Istanbul prepares for a “hellish” night - IDMAN.BIZ

Champions League play-off tie brings history, pressure and hostile atmosphere to Rams Park

Most read

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon
09:31
Football

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon

Vinicius jr racism incident overshadows champions league tie at estadio da luz
Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
17 February 11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital
Feyenoord forced abroad for training as Sterling awaits Dutch work permit
17 February 10:20
World football

Feyenoord forced abroad for training as Sterling awaits Dutch work permit

Robin van Persie confirms Belgium camp so new signing can rejoin squad activity
Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car
16 February 09:31
Formula 1

Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car

Team confident upgrades will solve problem under new FIA regulations