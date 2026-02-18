UEFA opens disciplinary investigation after Vinicius incident in Benfica vs Real Madrid

UEFA has launched a disciplinary investigation into events that occurred during the Champions League play-off first leg between Benfica and Real Madrid on 17 February, Idman.Biz reports.

In an official statement, European football’s governing body confirmed that an ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to examine potential breaches of regulations, including allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the match.

Real Madrid won the game 1-0 in Lisbon, with Vinicius Jr scoring the only goal. After finding the net, the Brazilian forward approached the home supporters and made provocative gestures, before later informing the referee he had been subjected to racist abuse. Spanish media reports suggested Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestiani may have been involved, although the claim remains under investigation.

The match was temporarily halted for around ten minutes amid tensions, and later objects including bottles and electronic cigarettes were thrown towards Vinicius and other Madrid players. UEFA is expected to announce further measures once the review process is completed.