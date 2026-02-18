18 February 2026
Objects thrown at players as Real Madrid beat Benfica in Lisbon

18 February 2026 11:06
Objects thrown at players as Real Madrid beat Benfica in Lisbon

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 away victory over Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League play-off, but the closing moments at Estadio da Luz were overshadowed by crowd disorder, İdman.Biz reports.

Deep into stoppage time, as Madrid prepared to defend a corner, objects were thrown from the stands towards the pitch. Midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni picked up a vape that had landed on the turf and handed it to referee Francois Letexier.

The situation escalated minutes later when Vinicius Jr approached the corner flag and supporters hurled plastic bottles, one of which struck the Brazilian on the arm. Despite the disturbance, the match was completed without a further suspension.

UEFA disciplinary authorities are expected to examine the incidents as part of their routine post-match review. The second leg will take place in Madrid on 25 February, where Real Madrid hold a narrow advantage after a tense night in the Portuguese capital.

