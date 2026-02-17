17 February 2026
EN

Feyenoord forced abroad for training as Sterling awaits Dutch work permit

World football
News
17 February 2026 10:20
85
Feyenoord forced abroad for training as Sterling awaits Dutch work permit

Feyenoord will temporarily leave the Netherlands for a short training camp in Belgium after new arrival Raheem Sterling was unable to receive a work permit in time to train with the club on Dutch soil, İdman.Biz reports.

The England winger, who joined the Rotterdam side on 12 February, was ruled out of the 15 February match against Go Ahead Eagles and has not been allowed to participate in team sessions domestically due to administrative restrictions.

Head coach Robin van Persie said the decision was taken to ensure Sterling can begin reintegration with the squad while paperwork is processed. The forward has not played competitive football for around six months and the club intends to rebuild his fitness gradually.

“We can train abroad. We are doing this for him but we also want to continue developing the team. It’s a chance to spend time together and communicate. He will return to training tomorrow. We will monitor his physical condition weekly. It will take some time, but I think this approach is logical because he hasn’t played for six months,” Van Persie explained.

Dutch clubs have previously faced similar post-Brexit registration complications with British players, with work permit procedures often delaying debuts despite completed transfers.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

McClaren reveals pressing demands behind Ronaldo and Ten Hag clash at Manchester United
16:52
World football

McClaren reveals pressing demands behind Ronaldo and Ten Hag clash at Manchester United

Former assistant says disagreement over role led to explosive 2022 exit
Istanbul prepares for a “hellish” night - IDMAN.BIZ
16:20
World football

Istanbul prepares for a “hellish” night - IDMAN.BIZ

Champions League play-off tie brings history, pressure and hostile atmosphere to Rams Park
Olympiacos owner promises €1m bonus for perfect league run
15:10
World football

Olympiacos owner promises €1m bonus for perfect league run

Historic payout also offered if Greek side beat Bayer in Champions League play-off
Chelsea players criticised after ignoring child mascots before Hull City cup tie - VIDEO
13:59
World football

Chelsea players criticised after ignoring child mascots before Hull City cup tie - VIDEO

Incident sparks debate in England over respect and football’s community values
Azerbaijani referee to officiate women’s Champions League volleyball play-off in Greece
12:45
World football

Azerbaijani referee to officiate women’s Champions League volleyball play-off in Greece

Zulfugarov appointed first referee for Olympiacos v Vero Volley Milano clash
Mbappe back in Real Madrid training after missing Real Sociedad win
12:07
World football

Mbappe back in Real Madrid training after missing Real Sociedad win

Forward continues cautious recovery from long-running knee issue
Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital

Most read

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital
Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car
16 February 09:31
Formula 1

Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car

Team confident upgrades will solve problem under new FIA regulations
Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures
16 February 15:18
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures

Former UFC champion now earns around $50m annually from overseas investments
Feyenoord forced abroad for training as Sterling awaits Dutch work permit
10:20
World football

Feyenoord forced abroad for training as Sterling awaits Dutch work permit

Robin van Persie confirms Belgium camp so new signing can rejoin squad activity