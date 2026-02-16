Hazard says Mousa Dembele never received the recognition he deserved

Eden Hazard believes Mousa Dembele was one of the most underrated midfielders of his generation, despite his consistent performances in the Premier League and for Belgium.

According to Idman.Biz, the former Belgium international said Dembele’s influence was often overlooked because he was not a prolific goalscorer.

“I always considered Mousa Dembele one of the best midfielders of his generation. People didn’t talk about him much because he didn’t score often, but Premier League fans know he was a top-level footballer,” Hazard said.

Dembele played in England for Tottenham and Fulham, earning a reputation for exceptional ball control, strength and technical ability. He and Hazard were long-time teammates in the Belgium national team during the country’s golden generation era.