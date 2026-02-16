16 February 2026
EN

Hazard says Mousa Dembele never received the recognition he deserved

World football
News
16 February 2026 13:16
34
Hazard says Mousa Dembele never received the recognition he deserved

Eden Hazard believes Mousa Dembele was one of the most underrated midfielders of his generation, despite his consistent performances in the Premier League and for Belgium.

According to Idman.Biz, the former Belgium international said Dembele’s influence was often overlooked because he was not a prolific goalscorer.

“I always considered Mousa Dembele one of the best midfielders of his generation. People didn’t talk about him much because he didn’t score often, but Premier League fans know he was a top-level footballer,” Hazard said.

Dembele played in England for Tottenham and Fulham, earning a reputation for exceptional ball control, strength and technical ability. He and Hazard were long-time teammates in the Belgium national team during the country’s golden generation era.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Real Madrid show interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde
15:59
World football

Real Madrid show interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

Catalan club reluctant to sell but may consider major summer offer
Vinicius Jr names Benzema as key figure in his development
12:47
World football

Vinicius Jr names Benzema as key figure in his development

Real Madrid forward reflects on partnership and famous Champions League comeback nights
Nani recalls Ronaldo’s relentless drive during Sporting academy days
11:03
World football

Nani recalls Ronaldo’s relentless drive during Sporting academy days

Former winger says childhood struggles shaped five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s mentality
Liverpool could sack Arne Slot if Champions League missed
09:59
World football

Liverpool could sack Arne Slot if Champions League missed

Xabi Alonso viewed as leading candidate amid uncertain season
Manchester City target Roma defender Wesley Vinicius
14 February 17:58
World football

Manchester City target Roma defender Wesley Vinicius

Premier League champions reportedly ready to spend €50m on Brazilian
Barcelona monitoring Tottenham defender Van de Ven
14 February 17:05
World football

Barcelona monitoring Tottenham defender Van de Ven

High valuation could complicate potential summer move

Most read

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"
13 February 21:21
MMA

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"

Belgian martial arts icon challenges Jake Paul to hybrid fight
91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time
14 February 12:43
Other

91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time

Veteran athlete still training daily and credits strict lifestyle for longevity
Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns
14 February 15:35
World football

Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns

Inter Miami forward prioritises condition as Argentina plan title defence
Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win
14 February 09:36
Winter sports

Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win

Kazakhstan’s new champion jokes about his medal as Malinin’s title bid unravels in Milan