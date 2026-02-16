16 February 2026
EN

Liverpool could sack Arne Slot if Champions League missed

World football
News
16 February 2026 09:59
30
Liverpool could sack Arne Slot if Champions League missed

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to part ways with head coach Arne Slot should the club fail to qualify for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League or end the current campaign without silverware, Idman.Biz reports.

According to insider Nicolo Schira, former midfielder Xabi Alonso is considered one of the main contenders to replace the Dutch manager, with the Spaniard highly regarded by the club’s hierarchy.

The pressure comes as Liverpool continue an inconsistent league run. The Merseyside side currently sit sixth in the Premier League on 42 points, leaving their top-four ambitions under threat heading into the decisive phase of the season.

Club officials are understood to be monitoring results closely, with qualification for Europe’s top competition seen as the minimum expectation following recent investments and the squad rebuild after the Jurgen Klopp era.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Real Madrid show interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde
15:59
World football

Real Madrid show interest in Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

Catalan club reluctant to sell but may consider major summer offer
Hazard says Mousa Dembele never received the recognition he deserved
13:16
World football

Hazard says Mousa Dembele never received the recognition he deserved

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star praises understated Belgian midfielder
Vinicius Jr names Benzema as key figure in his development
12:47
World football

Vinicius Jr names Benzema as key figure in his development

Real Madrid forward reflects on partnership and famous Champions League comeback nights
Nani recalls Ronaldo’s relentless drive during Sporting academy days
11:03
World football

Nani recalls Ronaldo’s relentless drive during Sporting academy days

Former winger says childhood struggles shaped five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s mentality
Manchester City target Roma defender Wesley Vinicius
14 February 17:58
World football

Manchester City target Roma defender Wesley Vinicius

Premier League champions reportedly ready to spend €50m on Brazilian
Barcelona monitoring Tottenham defender Van de Ven
14 February 17:05
World football

Barcelona monitoring Tottenham defender Van de Ven

High valuation could complicate potential summer move

Most read

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"
13 February 21:21
MMA

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"

Belgian martial arts icon challenges Jake Paul to hybrid fight
91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time
14 February 12:43
Other

91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time

Veteran athlete still training daily and credits strict lifestyle for longevity
Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns
14 February 15:35
World football

Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns

Inter Miami forward prioritises condition as Argentina plan title defence
Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win
14 February 09:36
Winter sports

Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win

Kazakhstan’s new champion jokes about his medal as Malinin’s title bid unravels in Milan