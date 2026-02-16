Liverpool could sack Arne Slot if Champions League missed

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to part ways with head coach Arne Slot should the club fail to qualify for the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League or end the current campaign without silverware, Idman.Biz reports.

According to insider Nicolo Schira, former midfielder Xabi Alonso is considered one of the main contenders to replace the Dutch manager, with the Spaniard highly regarded by the club’s hierarchy.

The pressure comes as Liverpool continue an inconsistent league run. The Merseyside side currently sit sixth in the Premier League on 42 points, leaving their top-four ambitions under threat heading into the decisive phase of the season.

Club officials are understood to be monitoring results closely, with qualification for Europe’s top competition seen as the minimum expectation following recent investments and the squad rebuild after the Jurgen Klopp era.