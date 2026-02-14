Manchester United consider McTominay return as Napoli future questioned

Scott McTominay could be heading back to the Premier League, with Manchester United reportedly emerging as the leading contender to re-sign the Napoli midfielder, İdman.Biz reports.

The 27-year-old is open to a return to England and a potential transfer could take place in the summer of 2026. While sources close to the player insist he is comfortable in Naples, he has not hidden his desire to play again in the Premier League.

McTominay joined Napoli from Manchester United in 2024 and has since become an important part of the Serie A side’s midfield. This season he has made 34 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists — a notable attacking return for a central midfielder.

Despite being under contract until 2028 and currently valued at around €45 million, interest from his former club has reopened the possibility of a reunion, particularly as United continue to reshape their midfield options.