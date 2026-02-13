Ronaldo’s 1000 goal milestone under threat after three game absence

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pursuit of the historic 1000 career goal mark has suffered a setback after the Al Nassr forward missed three consecutive matches.

According to Idman.Biz, the Portuguese striker has not taken the field amid dissatisfaction with the club’s lack of squad reinforcement, a situation that has directly affected his chances of closing in on the milestone. Each missed fixture represents a lost opportunity to add to his tally, with analysts suggesting he could have scored several times during that period given his recent scoring rate.

The situation also highlights the impact of age. Despite maintaining strong physical condition, every absence carries greater significance at this stage of Ronaldo’s career, where match rhythm and minutes are crucial.

Earlier expectations suggested the landmark could be reached in 2026, potentially even during the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The current uncertainty, however, makes that timeline less clear.

Supporters are now waiting for his return, as Ronaldo’s appearances remain major events regardless of statistical targets and continue to draw global attention to the Saudi Pro League.