14 February 2026
Flick questions refereeing after Barcelona defeat at Atletico

World football
News
13 February 2026 10:26
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick criticised the officiating after his side’s away defeat to Atletico Madrid, claiming several decisions were unclear and influenced the match, Idman.Biz reports.

The German said his concerns began early in the game, pointing to a challenge on Alejandro Balde which he believed should have resulted in a yellow card. According to Flick, such a call could have altered the tempo and tactical approach of the contest from the outset.

His strongest frustration, however, centred on the disallowed goal by defender Pau Cubarsi. The decision followed a lengthy VAR review lasting around seven minutes.

Flick said the replay did not show an offside in his view and complained that the team received no explanation afterwards, describing the situation as chaotic and lacking communication.

Despite the complaints, the coach admitted Barcelona were below their usual level in the first half, with large gaps between players and insufficient pressing making the match difficult to control. He called the defeat a harsh but useful lesson for the squad.

Flick added he remains proud of his players despite injuries and setbacks this season and insisted the tie is still alive, urging supporters to back the team in the return leg at Camp Nou.

Idman.Biz
