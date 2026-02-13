Haaland moves into Manchester City’s all time top four scorers

Erling Haaland has climbed to fourth place on Manchester City’s all time scoring list after finding the net in the Premier League match against Fulham.

The goal was his 153rd for the club, drawing him level with City legend Colin Bell, who played for the side during the 1960s and 1970s. Sergio Aguero remains the club’s record scorer, but Haaland continues to close the gap at a remarkable pace since arriving in England.

The Norway international has enjoyed another prolific campaign, recording 22 goals and six assists in 26 Premier League appearances this season. He has also scored seven times in eight Champions League matches, underlining his importance across competitions.

Haaland’s contract with Manchester City runs until the summer of 2034, reflecting the club’s long term commitment to their star forward. According to Transfermarkt, his market value currently stands at around €200 million, making him one of the most valuable players in world football.