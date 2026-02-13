Qarabag earnings from Europa League campaign revealed

Qarabag earned a total of €7.858 million from their participation in last season’s UEFA Europa League, according to the governing body’s annual financial report.

The Azerbaijani champions received €4.31 million simply for qualifying for the league phase, highlighting the financial importance of reaching the group stage for clubs outside Europe’s top five leagues.

Commercial revenues accounted for €3.015 million, while the team also collected €458,000 for their results during the main stage and an additional €75,000 based on their final ranking in the competition.

European prize money has become a key source of income for Qarabag in recent years, helping the club maintain domestic dominance and remain a regular participant in UEFA tournaments.