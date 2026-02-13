Ancelotti set to extend Brazil contract until 2030

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti is close to signing a new long term contract with the national federation, according to reports from The Athletic, Idman.Biz reports.

The Italian manager has agreed a four year extension that would keep him in charge until 2030, with only formalities remaining before the deal is officially completed. The agreement underlines Brazil’s intention to build stability ahead of the next World Cup cycle.

Ancelotti has led the Seleção since May 2025 and has overseen eight matches, recording four wins, two draws and two defeats during his early tenure. Federation officials are understood to be satisfied with the team’s development and overall direction.

His salary with the national team is reportedly around €10 million per year, placing him among the highest paid international coaches in world football.

The new contract is designed as a long term sporting project, particularly with a view towards the 2030 World Cup. Ancelotti previously managed AC Milan, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, Everton and Napoli, bringing extensive club experience to the international stage.