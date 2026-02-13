Barcelona suffer heaviest defeat to Atletico since 1989

Barcelona endured a heavy 4-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi final, marking their worst result against the Madrid side in 36 years.

According to historical records, the Catalan club had not lost by such a margin to Atletico since 1989. The only more severe defeat in this fixture came in 1941, when Atletico, then known as Atletico Aviacion, won 6-0.

The result leaves the reigning Copa del Rey holders from the 2024/25 season facing a daunting task ahead of the return leg, which will take place in Barcelona on 3 March. Despite the deficit, the tie remains open given the club’s strong home record in knockout competitions.

Atletico’s dominant performance puts them in a commanding position to reach the final, while Barcelona must now attempt one of their biggest domestic cup comebacks in recent decades.