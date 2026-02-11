Stray dog interrupts cross-country skiing race at Winter Olympics

An unexpected moment unfolded during the cross-country skiing events at the Winter Olympic Games in Italy when a stray dog ran onto the course mid-race.

According to İdman.Biz, the animal suddenly appeared on the track and proceeded to run alongside the competitors for a short stretch, creating a brief but surreal distraction during the event. Athletes were forced to remain focused as organisers quickly reacted to ensure the situation did not compromise safety.

Television directors were quick to capture the incident, and footage of the uninvited guest was broadcast live to viewers around the world. The clip has since circulated widely on social media, adding a lighter note to what has otherwise been an intense Olympic programme.

While no competitors were affected in terms of results or safety, the episode served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of outdoor winter sports events, particularly in alpine settings where open terrain can occasionally lead to unusual interruptions.