Azerbaijan’s Land of Fire team begins Snow Polo World Cup campaign in St. Moritz - PHOTO

The 41st Snow Polo World Cup gets underway today in St. Moritz, with Azerbaijan’s Land of Fire team starting its campaign at the prestigious tournament.

According to Idman.Biz, the information was confirmed by the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The competition is held on the frozen surface of Lake St. Moritz and brings together some of the world’s strongest and most well-known polo players.

With the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and organized by the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation, Azerbaijan is represented at the World Cup by the Land of Fire team.

The tournament has been staged annually since 1985 and is renowned for its high-level matches and exclusive social events, set against the backdrop of the snow-covered Engadin Valley mountains.

As part of the event, an Azerbaijan pavilion organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is operating at the venue, promoting the country’s history, culture, and rich tourism potential. Various national brands, handicrafts, and exhibits are on display.

The teams competing for the Snow Polo World Cup title are Land of Fire, St. Moritz, Flexjet, Standing Rock, Investec, and Mackage.

Ahead of the tournament, on January 22, the Azerbaijani team played a friendly match against Flexjet. Land of Fire will play its first official match today at 15:15 Baku time against St. Moritz. After the opening matchday, four teams will advance to the semifinals. The final day of the competition, January 25, will feature the third-place match and the final.

After the final match, awards will be presented to the tournament winner, the best player, and the best polo horse.