Cole Palmer could leave Chelsea amid growing return to Manchester rumors

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer could leave the London club in the near future, Idman.Biz reports.

Palmer unlocked world-class potential after joining Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 for £40 million. Since then, the 23-year-old has scored 48 goals and provided 29 assists in 110 appearances. While he has not always shown his best form recently, Palmer has still managed to score five goals this season despite spending just 849 minutes on the pitch.

According to The Sun, Palmer feels uncomfortable living in London and is open to returning to his hometown of Manchester, with rumors of a possible move to Manchester United gaining serious momentum. Reports claim that the England international is ready to submit an official transfer request in order to leave Stamford Bridge.

It is also worth noting that Palmer was a Manchester United supporter during his childhood, a detail that has further fueled speculation surrounding a potential move to Old Trafford.