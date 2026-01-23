23 January 2026
EN

Cole Palmer could leave Chelsea amid growing return to Manchester rumors

World football
News
23 January 2026 16:19
29
Cole Palmer could leave Chelsea amid growing return to Manchester rumors

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer could leave the London club in the near future, Idman.Biz reports.

Palmer unlocked world-class potential after joining Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer of 2023 for £40 million. Since then, the 23-year-old has scored 48 goals and provided 29 assists in 110 appearances. While he has not always shown his best form recently, Palmer has still managed to score five goals this season despite spending just 849 minutes on the pitch.

According to The Sun, Palmer feels uncomfortable living in London and is open to returning to his hometown of Manchester, with rumors of a possible move to Manchester United gaining serious momentum. Reports claim that the England international is ready to submit an official transfer request in order to leave Stamford Bridge.

It is also worth noting that Palmer was a Manchester United supporter during his childhood, a detail that has further fueled speculation surrounding a potential move to Old Trafford.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Alisha Lehmann calls pay gap between men’s and women’s football unfair
15:16
World football

Alisha Lehmann calls pay gap between men’s and women’s football unfair - PHOTO

Swiss international says equal work should mean fairer salaries
Romania head coach Mircea Lucescu hospitalized
13:34
World football

Romania head coach Mircea Lucescu hospitalized

Veteran manager to miss Antalya training camps as condition worsens
Saudi clubs prepare major push in summer transfer market
12:59
World football

Saudi clubs prepare major push in summer transfer market

Salah, Fernandes, Vinicius Junior and Lewandowski among top targets
Aktobe consider non-playing cooperation with former Portugal star Nani
12:25
World football

Aktobe consider non-playing cooperation with former Portugal star Nani

Kazakh club offers ambassadorial and advisory role to ex-international
PSG consider summer move for Bayern midfielder Michael Olise
11:51
World football

PSG consider summer move for Bayern midfielder Michael Olise

Paris club preparing €100m bid as Bayern open contract talks
Manchester United discussed possible return of Mason Greenwood
11:16
World football

Manchester United discussed possible return of Mason Greenwood

Buy-back clause included in Marseille deal as winger shines in Ligue 1

Most read

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
21 January 14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting
21 January 15:19
World football

Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting

PSG coach erupts in frustration despite strong away performance in Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in Portugal - VIDEO
21 January 16:15
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo statue set on fire in Portugal - VIDEO

The incident took place in Funchal on the island of Madeira, the hometown of the legendary footballer
Galatasaray host Atletico Madrid in crucial Champions League clash
21 January 11:35
World football

Galatasaray host Atletico Madrid in crucial Champions League clash

Istanbul side aim to secure a top-24 place with positive result at RAMS Park