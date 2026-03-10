10 March 2026
Griezmann and Llorente celebrate Atletico’s Copa del Rey progress with luxury dinner

10 March 2026 10:53
Atletico Madrid players Antoine Griezmann and Marcos Llorente reportedly celebrated their team’s victory over Barcelona and qualification for the Copa del Rey final with a lavish dinner in Spain.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing Marca, the two footballers invited their wives to one of the country’s top restaurants to mark the occasion after Atletico secured their place in the Spanish Cup final.

According to the report, the menu included a range of high-end dishes such as sea urchins, eel and anchovies, along with the restaurant’s well-known ribeye steak, which is considered one of its signature meals.

The celebration also featured an exceptionally rare and expensive wine. Griezmann and Llorente reportedly ordered a 2001 vintage produced by the legendary French winemaker Henri Jayer.

The wine is considered extremely exclusive, with only around 3,500 bottles ever produced worldwide. A single bottle is estimated to cost about €10,000, making it one of the most expensive choices available for a celebratory dinner.

