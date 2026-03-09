9 March 2026
EN

Goalkeeper Overhaul at Newcastle: Farewell to Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale

World football
News
9 March 2026 13:47
16
Goalkeeper Overhaul at Newcastle: Farewell to Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale

Newcastle United are preparing to make significant changes to their squad for the upcoming season, with the club planning to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.

According to İdman.Biz, citing The Athletic, the Magpies are searching for an experienced shot-stopper who can immediately step into the first team and strengthen the squad. The club reportedly no longer has full confidence in Nick Pope’s performances. Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsdale, currently on loan from Southampton, will return to his parent club as Newcastle will not exercise the option to make his move permanent.

Nick Pope has represented Newcastle since 2022. The 33-year-old Ipswich Town academy graduate, who previously played for clubs including Charlton Athletic and Burnley, has made 126 appearances for the Magpies, keeping 46 clean sheets.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Iraq coach calls for World Cup play-off delay amid regional tensions
14:59
World football

Iraq coach calls for World Cup play-off delay amid regional tensions

Graham Arnold says travel disruption after strikes on Iran could affect preparations for one of the country’s most important matches in decades

Homemade VAR Used in Morocco’s Amateur League - VIDEO
11:59
World football

Homemade VAR Used in Morocco’s Amateur League - VIDEO

Referee reviews an offside decision on a simple monitor during a lower-division match
15-Year-Old Oxford Academy Footballer Dies on the Pitch
10:46
World football

15-Year-Old Oxford Academy Footballer Dies on the Pitch

Club confirms the tragic death of academy player Amelia Eplin during a youth match against Fulham
Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently
10:12
World football

Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently

London club will activate the full transfer of the Ecuadorian defender in June after his initial loan move
Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO
09:33
Football

Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO

Powerful kick from the Slovan Liberec goalkeeper sends the ball flying into a nearby residential building

FA Cup: Newcastle seek revenge, Wrexham chase another fairytale
7 March 16:29
World football

FA Cup: Newcastle seek revenge, Wrexham chase another fairytale

Liverpool already through to quarter-finals as fifth round sets up heavyweight clashes and underdog hopes

Most read

Mbappe spotted embracing Spanish actress Ester Exposito in Madrid bar
7 March 13:16
World football

Mbappe spotted embracing Spanish actress Ester Exposito in Madrid bar

Real Madrid forward seen spending time with “Elite” star as rumours about their relationship resurface

Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague
7 March 17:49
Winter sports

Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague

Two-time Olympic champion to miss March event as Sarah Everhardt named replacement in US team

Holloway and Oliveira set for rematch in UFC 326 main event in Las Vegas
7 March 10:58
MMA

Holloway and Oliveira set for rematch in UFC 326 main event in Las Vegas

BMF champion headlines card as rivalry is renewed more than a decade after their first meeting
Neymar sued by former chef over alleged breach of employment contract
7 March 10:13
World football

Neymar sued by former chef over alleged breach of employment contract

Cook claims Santos forward forced him to work excessive hours and is seeking €43,000 in compensation