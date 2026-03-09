Goalkeeper Overhaul at Newcastle: Farewell to Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale

Newcastle United are preparing to make significant changes to their squad for the upcoming season, with the club planning to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.

According to İdman.Biz, citing The Athletic, the Magpies are searching for an experienced shot-stopper who can immediately step into the first team and strengthen the squad. The club reportedly no longer has full confidence in Nick Pope’s performances. Meanwhile, Aaron Ramsdale, currently on loan from Southampton, will return to his parent club as Newcastle will not exercise the option to make his move permanent.

Nick Pope has represented Newcastle since 2022. The 33-year-old Ipswich Town academy graduate, who previously played for clubs including Charlton Athletic and Burnley, has made 126 appearances for the Magpies, keeping 46 clean sheets.