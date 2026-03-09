9 March 2026
Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO

9 March 2026 09:33
3
A rare, amusing incident took place in Czech football during a Czech First League match between Bohemians 1905 and Slovan Liberec, Idman.Biz reports.

The unusual moment occurred when the visitors’ goalkeeper, Tomáš Koubek, attempted to clear the ball far upfield. Instead of heading down the pitch, the powerful strike went wildly off target and flew toward the residential buildings located directly behind the stands.

The incident was recorded at Prague’s well-known Dolicek Stadium. The fast-moving ball eventually landed on the balcony of one of the nearby apartments.

Dolicek Stadium, where Bohemians 1905 host their home matches, is known for its unique architecture. Residential buildings stand very close to the stadium, and their balconies occasionally serve as improvised “VIP boxes” for spectators.

Koubek’s unusual clearance surprised both fans and players on the pitch. Footage of the moment quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread attention and becoming one of the most memorable scenes of the Czech league season.

