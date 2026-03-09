9 March 2026
Iraq coach calls for World Cup play-off delay amid regional tensions

9 March 2026 14:59
Iraq coach calls for World Cup play-off delay amid regional tensions

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has called for the postponement of his side’s 2026 World Cup intercontinental play-off, citing serious travel difficulties caused by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to İdman.Biz, Arnold said the situation worsened after US and Israeli air strikes on Iran on 28 February, which led to the closure of Iraqi airspace and created significant transport and flight disruptions across the region.

Iraq are scheduled to face the winner of the Bolivia v Suriname play-off on 31 March in Monterrey, Mexico, with a place at the 2026 World Cup at stake. However, Arnold argued that under the current circumstances it would be more reasonable to delay the match so his squad can prepare properly for what he described as one of the most important games for the country in the past 40 years.

The Australian coach also suggested an alternative format, proposing that Bolivia and Suriname should first play each other, with Iraq then meeting the winner in the United States a week before the World Cup begins.

Tags:

