Lewandowski names his favourite in Barcelona presidential election

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has publicly expressed support for current president Joan Laporta ahead of the club’s upcoming presidential election, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking about the leadership of the Catalan club, Lewandowski said that during his time at Barcelona he has witnessed how much work and dedication goes on behind the scenes to develop the organisation and maintain its ambitions.

“During the years I have spent at Barcelona, I have seen how much effort and commitment go into the work behind the scenes to develop the club,” Lewandowski said, according to The Athletic.

“There is a strong sense of ambition and belief in the future here, and that creates huge motivation for everyone in the team.”

The Polish international emphasised that stability and long-term planning are essential for a club of Barcelona’s stature. He also voiced his belief in continuity and in leaders who understand the identity and values that have defined the club for decades.

“For a club like Barcelona, stability and belief in the long term are very important. I believe in continuity and in people who truly understand the values and identity of this club. I wish our president, Joan Laporta, all the best in the upcoming presidential election. I am confident he will continue working to lead Barcelona to even greater success.”

Barcelona members are set to elect the club’s new president on 15 March, with the winner officially taking office from 1 July.