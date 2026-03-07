Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague

American figure skater Alysa Liu will not compete at the upcoming World Figure Skating Championships, according to the official entry list published by the International Skating Union, İdman.Biz reports.

The United States will instead be represented by Sarah Everhardt at the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Prague, Czech Republic, from 24 to 29 March.

Liu was expected to be one of the main contenders for the title following an outstanding season. The American star won two gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics and had already secured both the individual world title and the World Team Trophy in 2025.

Her withdrawal reshapes the competitive landscape of the women’s event, where several leading skaters from Europe and Asia are expected to challenge for the podium in Prague.