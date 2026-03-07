7 March 2026
EN

Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague

Winter sports
News
7 March 2026 17:49
140
Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague

American figure skater Alysa Liu will not compete at the upcoming World Figure Skating Championships, according to the official entry list published by the International Skating Union, İdman.Biz reports.

The United States will instead be represented by Sarah Everhardt at the tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Prague, Czech Republic, from 24 to 29 March.

Liu was expected to be one of the main contenders for the title following an outstanding season. The American star won two gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics and had already secured both the individual world title and the World Team Trophy in 2025.

Her withdrawal reshapes the competitive landscape of the women’s event, where several leading skaters from Europe and Asia are expected to challenge for the podium in Prague.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Dog knocks down two skiers during Russian championship marathon race - VIDEO
12:06
Winter sports

Dog knocks down two skiers during Russian championship marathon race - VIDEO

Stray animal runs onto course in South Sakhalin, causing crash among leading athletes in women’s 50km event
Azerbaijan’s Shakaraliyev finishes fifth at ski mountaineering European Championships
4 March 14:17
Winter sports

Azerbaijan’s Shakaraliyev finishes fifth at ski mountaineering European Championships - VIDEO

Local athlete reaches top five in Shahdag just months after taking up the sport
Farid Gayibov: “Azerbaijan now represented by homegrown athletes in winter sports”
4 March 11:56
Winter sports

Farid Gayibov: “Azerbaijan now represented by homegrown athletes in winter sports”

Minister highlights country’s growing presence in international winter competitions
Ski mountaineering European Championships get under way in Azerbaijan - PHOTO
4 March 10:39
Winter sports

Ski mountaineering European Championships get under way in Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Shahdag hosts continental event featuring 123 athletes from 18 teams
Eighteen nations confirmed for European Ski Mountaineering Championships in Azerbaijan
3 March 17:56
Winter sports

Eighteen nations confirmed for European Ski Mountaineering Championships in Azerbaijan

Shahdag set to host key Olympic-discipline event from 4–8 March
Finland ski jumping head coach to miss World Cup events after Olympic alcohol controversy
25 February 10:32
Winter sports

Finland ski jumping head coach to miss World Cup events after Olympic alcohol controversy

Igor Medved remains sidelined as federation reviews incident during Milan-Cortina 2026 Games

Most read

Mbappe spotted embracing Spanish actress Ester Exposito in Madrid bar
13:16
World football

Mbappe spotted embracing Spanish actress Ester Exposito in Madrid bar

Real Madrid forward seen spending time with “Elite” star as rumours about their relationship resurface

Real Madrid celebrate 124th anniversary as one of football’s most decorated clubs
6 March 10:16
Football

Real Madrid celebrate 124th anniversary as one of football’s most decorated clubs

Spanish giants continue to dominate domestic and European football with record trophy haul
VAR rules out Sarr goal by millimetres as Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - VIDEO
6 March 14:25
World football

VAR rules out Sarr goal by millimetres as Crystal Palace beat Tottenham - VIDEO

London club sink deeper into crisis under Igor Tudor despite controversial offside decision

Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague
17:49
Winter sports

Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships in Prague

Two-time Olympic champion to miss March event as Sarah Everhardt named replacement in US team