Real Madrid celebrate 124th anniversary as one of football’s most decorated clubs

Real Madrid are marking the 124th anniversary of the club’s foundation, celebrating more than a century of success that has helped shape the history of world football, Idman.Biz reports.

Founded on 6 March 1902, the Madrid side has become one of the most successful and recognisable institutions in the sport. Over the decades, the club has built a legacy defined by domestic dominance and remarkable achievements on the European stage.

Real Madrid remain the most successful team in the history of La Liga, having won the Spanish top flight 36 times. Their trophy cabinet also includes 20 Copa del Rey titles and 13 Spanish Super Cups, further underlining their status as the most decorated club in Spanish football.

On the international stage, the club’s achievements are even more striking. Real Madrid have won the UEFA Champions League a record 15 times, a figure that places them comfortably ahead of every other European side and cements their reputation as the competition’s most dominant force.

With millions of supporters around the world, the club continues to look toward the future, aiming to maintain its tradition of success and to keep entertaining fans with its style of football for years to come.

