Nani takes centre stage in Aktobe’s pre-season ahead of Kazakhstan Premier League opener - VIDEO

5 March 2026 13:42
29
Nani takes centre stage in Aktobe’s pre-season ahead of Kazakhstan Premier League opener

Portuguese winger Nani has become the focal point of Aktobe’s preparations for the start of the 2026 Kazakhstan Premier League season, Idman.Biz reports.

The 39 year old former Manchester United star impressed during the club’s training camp, with footage from the sessions showing the veteran beating opponents with sharp dribbling and reminding fans of his quality. Nani is widely regarded as the most high profile player ever to represent the Kazakh club.

The former Portugal international officially signed for Aktobe on 25 January 2026 and joined the team during their training camp in Antalya. He has already made his first appearance in a friendly match against Ufa, which Aktobe lost 4-1.

Nani, a four time Premier League champion and UEFA Champions League winner with Manchester United, is now completing his preparations for the opening round of the league season. Aktobe will begin their campaign against Tobol on 7 March.

The arrival of the experienced winger has been described as one of the most high profile transfers in the history of the Kazakhstan Premier League. Club officials view Nani as a key attacking leader, and his potential debut against the reigning Kazakhstan Super Cup holders is expected to draw significant attention to the opening match of the season at Aktobe’s home stadium.

