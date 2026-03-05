Gerrard questions Liverpool performance after Wolves defeat

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has criticised the team’s performance following their 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League, saying the side lacked quality and urgency for much of the match, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the former Reds captain said Liverpool struggled to create chances and failed to play with the tempo expected from a team competing near the top of the table.

“For 65 minutes Liverpool were desperately trying to turn the game around, but they were very poor. They didn’t create enough chances, they didn’t play at the right speed or tempo and they lacked quality,” Gerrard said.

He also suggested that head coach Arne Slot should consider changes in attack, calling for youngster Ngumoha to be included in the starting line-up instead of Cody Gakpo, who has scored just once in his last nine appearances.

“Slot should start Ngumoha. He needs to begin doing that right now. He should play him instead of Gakpo because he gives more in 65-70 minutes than Cody. He deserves to be in the starting XI and should start the FA Cup game,” Gerrard added.

Liverpool’s defeat to Wolves has raised fresh questions about the team’s consistency as the Premier League season enters its decisive stage, with pressure mounting on Slot to find the right attacking balance.